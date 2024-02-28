News & Insights

Feeder Cattle Drop on Wednesday

February 28, 2024 — 08:16 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

Front month feeder cattle futures were down by $2.72 to $3.85 with losses of as much as 1.5% on the day. The fats also faded by triple digits for a midweek pullback, though weakness was limited to 0.85%. USDA confirmed some light cash trade on Wednesday near $182-$183, steady with last week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 2/27 was $246.80, another 33 cents stronger. 

USDA’s Boxed Beef prices were $303.03 in Choice, up by $1.29, and $292.94 in Select, $2.54 stronger. FI cattle slaughter for the week through Wednesday was 372k head vs 349k last week and 375k during the same week last year.

 

Feb 24 Cattle  closed at $184.650, down $0.950,

Apr 24 Cattle  closed at $186.125, down $1.600,

Jun 24 Cattle  closed at $182.175, down $1.400,

Mar 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $249.600, down $3.400

Apr 24 Feeder Cattle  closed at $255.100, down $3.850

