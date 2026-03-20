Fed's Capital Reset: Lower Buffers, Increased Lending to Benefit Banks

The Federal Reserve has proposed easing post-crisis capital rules for U.S. banks, aiming to encourage lending while maintaining system stability. Large institutions such as JPMorgan JPM and Bank of America BAC could see requirements fall by 4.8%, with even steeper reductions for smaller banks.



Despite this relief, major lenders are still expected to hold more than $800 billion in capital, underscoring that safeguards remain firmly in place.

Rethinking Post-Crisis Rules?

Nearly two decades after the 2008 financial crisis, regulators are reassessing whether existing capital frameworks remain fit for purpose. The proposed changes follow a detailed review of how rules, particularly those tied to Basel III and stress testing, interact with one another.



Michelle Bowman, the vice chair for supervision at the Federal Reserve, emphasized that while strong capital buffers are essential, excessively high requirements can restrict credit availability and weigh on economic growth.



The goal now is to better align capital levels with actual risks, without compromising the resilience of the financial system.

Tiered Capital Relief

The proposal introduces differentiated reductions based on bank size. The largest banks like JPMorgan and BAC would see capital requirements decline by 4.8%, while mid-sized institutions like PNC Financial Services PNC and Truist Financial TFC (with assets between $100 billion and $700 billion) would benefit from a 5.2% reduction.



Smaller banks, with assets below $100 billion, could see requirements fall by as much as 7.8%.



Even after these adjustments, capital levels across the system will remain about twice as high as they were before the crisis, preserving a strong cushion against potential downturns.

Mortgage Lending Back in Focus

A notable aspect of the proposal is its potential impact on mortgage markets. Regulators are seeking to make it less burdensome for banks to hold and service mortgage assets, an area many institutions have scaled back in over the years.



By recalibrating how these assets are treated, the Fed aims to encourage banks to re-enter traditional lending segments. For example, it will create an opportunity for banks like PNC and Truist to rebuild or expand their presence in mortgage origination and servicing.



This shift could also alter competitive dynamics, particularly for non-bank lenders that have gained market share as banks retreated from mortgage origination and servicing.

The Bottom Line

The Fed’s proposed capital overhaul marks a shift toward more risk-sensitive regulation. By easing requirements while maintaining substantial buffers, the move seeks to unlock lending capacity without undermining financial stability, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape across the banking sector.



While reducing regulatory burden, the rule change will give banks like JPMorgan and Bank of America more room to grow revenues, return capital to shareholders and compete more aggressively across lending markets, all while remaining well-capitalized.



With more deployable capital, JPMorgan, Bank of America, Truist, PNC Financial and others will gain greater flexibility to invest in technology, expansion or capital markets activities, supporting long-term growth.

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