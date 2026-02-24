FedEx (XTRA:FDX) Price Target Increased by 23.15% to 320.16

The average one-year price target for FedEx (XTRA:FDX) has been revised to 320,16 € / share. This is an increase of 23.15% from the prior estimate of 259,98 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 188,32 € to a high of 426,26 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.38% from the latest reported closing price of 324,65 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,432 funds or institutions reporting positions in FedEx. This is an decrease of 127 owner(s) or 4.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDX is 0.30%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 221,589K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 15,582K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,225K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 9,733K shares representing 4.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,211K shares , representing an increase of 5.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,513K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,442K shares , representing a decrease of 10.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 9.15% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,931K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,846K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 15.78% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 6,723K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,062K shares , representing a decrease of 19.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDX by 25.66% over the last quarter.

