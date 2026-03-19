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FedEx Q3 Profit Rises

March 19, 2026 — 04:55 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $1.06 billion or $4.41 per share, compared to $0.91 billion or $3.76 per share last year.

Adjusted net income for the quarter was $1.26 billion or $5.25 per share, compared to $1.09 billion or $4.51 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $24.0 billion, compared to $22.2 billion last year.

FedEx is revising its fiscal 2026 outlook, and now expects a 6.0% to 6.5% revenue growth rate year over year, compared to the prior forecast of 5% to 6% growth. Earnings per share is expected to be $16.05 to $16.85 before the MTM retirement plans accounting adjustments compared to the prior forecast of $14.80 to $16.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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