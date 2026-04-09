FedEx Pilots Reach Tentative Labor Deal

(RTTNews) - Air Line Pilots Association, representing pilots at FedEx Corp. (FDX), a transportation, e-commerce, and business services company, on Wednesday reached a tentative agreement with FedEx on an amended collective bargaining agreement following mediated negotiations.

The agreement was reached during discussions conducted under the supervision of the National Mediation Board.

The tentative agreement will be presented to the FedEx Master Executive Council for review.

If approved for distribution, the agreement will be subject to a ratification vote by FedEx pilots.

Capt. Jose Nieves, chair of the FedEx ALPA Master Executive Council, said the agreement follows lengthy and intensive mediation, with the next step being MEC review and providing pilots with details to evaluate the terms.

On Wednesday, FedEx closed trading 4.60% higher at $373.43 on the New York Stock Exchange. In the after hours, the stock traded 0.17% lesser at $372.80.

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