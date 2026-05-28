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FedEx Freight Holding To Replace American Airlines In DJTA

May 28, 2026 — 01:33 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FedEx Freight Holding Company (FDXF) will replace American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) in the Dow Jones Transportation Average effective prior to the open of trading on June, 1, 2026. Dow Jones Transportation Average constituent FedEx Corp. (FDX) is spinning off FedEx Freight Holding Company in a transaction expected to be completed on June 1. Post spin-off, parent FedEx will remain in the DJTA.

The Dow Jones Transportation Average is a price weighted index, and very low-priced stocks have an immaterial impact on the index. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (SPGI).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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