Is FedEx (FDX) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is FedEx (FDX). FDX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.21, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.72. Over the last 12 months, FDX's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.59 and as low as 9.89, with a median of 12.22.

FDX is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. FDX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.86. Within the past year, FDX's PEG has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.05.

We should also highlight that FDX has a P/B ratio of 1.97. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 4.92. Over the past year, FDX's P/B has been as high as 2.74 and as low as 1.78, with a median of 2.19.

Finally, our model also underscores that FDX has a P/CF ratio of 6.55. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.17. Over the past year, FDX's P/CF has been as high as 8.87 and as low as 5.72, with a median of 7.03.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that FedEx is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, FDX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.