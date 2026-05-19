FedEx (FDX) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

FedEx (FDX) ended the recent trading session at $374.97, demonstrating a +1.42% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.67%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.84%.

The package delivery company's shares have seen a decrease of 6.11% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of FedEx in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.8 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.45%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $23.86 billion, indicating a 7.38% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $19.61 per share and revenue of $93.35 billion, indicating changes of +7.81% and +6.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for FedEx. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, FedEx currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.85. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.42.

It's also important to note that FDX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.41. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.52.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.