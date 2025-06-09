FedEx (FDX) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

FedEx (FDX) ended the recent trading session at $222.18, demonstrating a +1.17% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

The the stock of package delivery company has risen by 0.82% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 7.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of FedEx in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on June 24, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $6, up 10.91% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.68 billion, indicating a 1.96% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for FedEx. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% decrease. As of now, FedEx holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, FedEx is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 11.11. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 13.87 for its industry.

We can also see that FDX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.04. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. FDX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, finds itself in the top 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

FedEx Corporation (FDX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.