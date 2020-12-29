FedEx (FDX) Closes ShopRunner Deal, Boosts E-Commerce Offerings

FedEx Corporation FDX has completed its previously announced acquisition of ShopRunner, a Chicago-based e-commerce platform connecting online shoppers with their favorite merchants and brands.



With FedEx gaining significantly from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, the ShopRunner acquisition provides a further boost to the company’s e-commerce offerings. The buoyant scenario is evident from the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. FedEx’s earnings (excluding 28 cents from non-recurring items) of $4.83 per share not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.90 but also surged 92.4% year over year owing to increased volumes at FedEx International Priority and U.S. domestic residential package services. Quarterly revenues of $20,563 million also outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $19,326.7 million and increased 18.7% year over year.



Following the acquisition, ShopRunner is now a subsidiary of FedEx Services, which refers to an organization dedicated to integrating the technology and services needed by customers to create solutions for global supply chains, e-commerce and other issues.

FedEx Corporation Price

FedEx Corporation price | FedEx Corporation Quote

ShopRunner will operate as part of FedEx Dataworks, a new organization within FedEx Services aimed at enhancing digital and physical customer experience. The acquisition enhances online shopping experience of customers by integrating ShopRunner’s pre-purchase offerings and FedEx’s post-purchase logistics intelligence.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

FedEx sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corporation ARCB, Ryder System, Inc. R and Herc Holdings Inc. HRI, each carrying the same Zacks Rank as FedEx. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of ArcBest, Ryder and Herc Holdings have gained more than 59%, 17% and 34% in a year’s time, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.4% per year.



These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.



See these time-sensitive tickers now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ryder System, Inc. (R): Free Stock Analysis Report



FedEx Corporation (FDX): Free Stock Analysis Report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.