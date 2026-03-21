FedEx Delivers: Guidance Hike Signals Upside in 2026

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) faces headwinds like any company in 2026, but its FedEx Network 2.0 strategy and plans to spin off its freight business are working. While the freight business continues to struggle amid soft demand, rising costs, and industry rationalization, the core Express business is growing, operational quality is improving, and guidance is accelerating. Bullish business trends bode well for the stock price, as do analyst and institutional trends that underpin the stock rally.

The analyst response to the recent earnings release was favorable, with the first revisions MarketBeat tracked increasing the price target. The fresh targets affirmed the uptrend in the consensus estimate and an outlook for above-consensus price action, indicating more than 20% upside from the February highs is possible by year’s end.

Assuming the company continues to perform, as guidance and long-term analyst forecasts indicate, the bullish revision cycle will continue to lift estimates and market sentiment for the foreseeable future.

Institutional trends are likewise bullish, revealing a solid support base and accumulating activity.

The data shows institutions buying on balance at a $2-to-$1 pace on a trailing 12-month basis, buying quarterly for four sequential quarters, and ramping their activity in 2205 and into Q1 2026. With this in play, it’s no wonder the stock price advanced in early 2026 and is setting up to continue the charge in Q2.

FedEx in Rally Mode: Continuation Expected

The chart action is very suggestive. The market for FDX rebounded from a low in early 2025, established a support base by the end of Q3, began rallying in Q4, and accelerated the move in early 2026. The price pattern reflects a Bullish Flag in progress, a pattern that, if confirmed, will bring robust targets into play.

A move to new highs would indicate trend continuation and the potential for this market to rise by the dollar value of the Flag Pole in the base-case scenario, and up the percentage gain in the bull-case scenario. That puts this market in the $500 to $555 range, just a few months after setting a fresh high.

Earnings growth, the value-unlocking spinoff, analysts, and institutions are not the only forces to drive this market. Cash flow and capital returns are central to analyst sentiment, including a growing dividend and share buybacks.

The dividend is the less significant of the two, yielding about 1.6% with shares near $360. However, it is a safe payment at 36% of the low-end earnings per share (EPS) target, with EPS and the distribution growing. The company has increased dividend distribution for five consecutive years and is on track to issue a sixth increase in 2026, likely in the 6% to 8% range.

FedEx: Strong Q3 and Improved Guidance Trigger Robust Market Response

FedEx had a solid Q3, with revenue of $24 billion up by 8.1% year over year and 220 basis points (bps) above the consensus. The strength was driven by the Express segment, with volume and yield growth compounded by structural cost savings. The Freight segment continues to underperform, but insufficiently to offset the core strength. More importantly, the Network 2.0 rationalization is driving significant margin improvements, with incremental operating cost pressure offset by quality. The net result is that net margin improved approximately 50 bps, driving an accelerated 15.6% increases in earnings.

Guidance for Q4 was also solid and potentially cautious, given Q3's strengths. Management lifted its targets for revenue and earnings, with the low ends above the prior high ends, forecasting 6.25% revenue growth at the midpoint and $16.42 in earnings. Both forecasts were above expectations.

The biggest risk for FedEx this year is fuel costs. Oil prices are up approximately 50% from the 2025 average, as of mid-to-late March, and threaten to cut into margins and force price increases. This presents a headwind for profits and growth, but are yet to be reflected in the results or outlook. Other risks include geopolitical instability, the regional disruptions it causes, and competition. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), specifically, threatens to take share as it aggressively expands its delivery fleet.

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