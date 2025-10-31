Federated Hermes Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Reaches Record Level

Federated Hermes, Inc.’s FHI third-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $1.34 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.11 per share. The bottom line grew 26.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Increased net administrative service fees and net investment advisory fees are major driving factors. Also, increased average money-market and equity assets drove revenue growth. The company also achieved a record level of assets under management (AUM). Yet, rise in expenses was a headwind.

Net income was $104.1 million in the third quarter, up 19% from the year-ago quarter.

FHI’s Revenues & Expenses Rise

Total revenues increased 15% year over year to $469.4 million. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

Quarterly net investment advisory fees rose 13% year over year to $310.4 million. Our estimate for the metric was $290.2 million.

Net other service fees grew 43% year over year to $51.8 million, and net administrative service fees rose 10% to $107.2 million. Our estimate for the other service fees and administrative service fees was pegged at $36.6 million and $102.1 million, respectively.

Total operating expenses increased 15% year over year to $339.9 million. Our estimate for the metric was $320.8 million.

FHI recorded a net non-operating income of $10.9 million, essentially flat year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $8 million.

Federated Hermes’ Balance Sheet Position Solid

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and other investments were $647.4 million compared with $607.5 million in the prior quarter, while total long-term debt was $348.3 million, unchanged from the prior quarter.

FHI’s Asset Position Solid

As of Sept. 30, 2025, total managed assets were at a record level of $871.2 billion, up 9% year over year. Our estimate for the metric was $837.1 billion.

FHI reported money-market assets of $652.8 billion, up 10% year over year. Fixed-income assets increased 2% to $101.8 billion. Our estimates for money-market and fixed-income assets were $629.9 billion and $100.2 billion, respectively.

Equity assets of $94.7 billion increased 13% from the prior-year quarter. Alternative/private market assets down 8% to $19 billion. Our estimate for equity assets and alternative/private market assets was $84.1 billion and $20.1 billion, respectively.

Average managed assets totaled $859.5 billion, up 8% year over year. Our estimate was $836.3 billion.

Federated Hermes’ Capital Distribution Update

The company repurchased 20,808 shares of its class B common stock in the reported quarter.

Federated Hermes also declared a dividend of 34 cents per share. The dividend is payable Nov. 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Nov. 7, 2025.

Our Viewpoint on FHI

Federated Hermes delivered a strong quarter with solid growth across revenue and AUM, supported particularly by its money-market and equity segments. While operating expenses rose, strong revenue growth helped maintain momentum. The balance sheet remains stable with manageable debt and healthy cash/investment positions. Strong asset growth gives the firm a favorable position amid investor demand for liquidity and diversification.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Currently, FHI flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performances of Other Asset Managers

Invesco’s IVZ third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The bottom line increased 38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Invesco’s results were primarily aided by an increase in adjusted revenues. Moreover, growth in the AUM balance to record levels supported the results to an extent. However, an increase in adjusted operating expenses was a headwind.

Ameriprise Financial’s AMP third-quarter 2025 adjusted operating earnings of $9.92 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.60. The bottom line reflected a rise of 12.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Ameriprise Financial's results benefited from higher revenues and a solid improvement in assets under management and assets under administration balances. However, increased expenses created headwinds.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.