Federal Signal Corp Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp (FSS) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $60.8 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $50.0 million, or $0.81 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Federal Signal Corp reported adjusted earnings of $71.6 million or $1.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 26.5% to $597.1 million from $472.0 million last year.

