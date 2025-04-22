Federal Signal To Buy Back Additional $150 Mln Of Stock

Markets
(RTTNews) - Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) announced that its board has authorized an additional stock repurchase program of up to $150 million of the company's common stock. The repurchase program supplements the Board's prior authorization from March 2020, which had approximately $27 million of availability remaining as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The company also said it declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.14 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

