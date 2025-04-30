Federal Signal Boosts FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Federal Signal Corp. (FSS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full year 2025, while maintaining annual net sales outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $3.63 to $3.90 per share, up from the prior guidance range of $3.60 to $3.90 per share. Net sales are still expected between $2.02 billion and $2.10 billion.

On average, seven analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $3.76 per share on revenues of $2.05 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said its updated outlook assumes that current trade agreements and recently-announced tariff policies remain in place.

