Is Federal Realty's Latest Maryland Buy a Smart Growth Move?

Federal Realty Investment Trust FRT has expanded its footprint with the $72.3 million acquisition of Congressional North Shopping Center in Montgomery County, MD. The 176,000-square-foot, grocery-anchored property sits on 13 acres and is leased to tenants like Aldi, Petco, RH Outlet and Staples. This move strengthens Federal Realty’s control over a key retail corridor and creates opportunities to drive leasing synergies and rent growth over time.



What makes the deal more compelling is its location. The property sits next to the company’s existing Congressional Plaza and near other holdings such as Pike & Rose and Montrose Crossing. With this acquisition, Federal Realty now has a greater presence across Rockville Pike (Route 355), one of the most established retail corridors in the Washington, D.C. metro area. This clustering allows the company to better curate tenants and improve overall asset performance.



The broader portfolio adds context to the strategy. As of the end of 2025, Federal Realty owned 104 properties, including 3,700 tenants with about 28.8 million square feet of commercial space and roughly 2,700 residential units. Its centers are located in dense, affluent markets where demand for retail tends to outpace supply, supporting stable occupancy and strong tenant sales.



The acquisition also aligns with the company’s ongoing push toward mixed-use development. Federal Realty recently highlighted a $400 million residential-over-retail pipeline, reflecting its focus on adding housing density to retail assets. This approach helps generate additional income streams while increasing foot traffic for tenants, a key driver of long-term value creation.



The Congressional North purchase reflects a focused and disciplined growth strategy. By investing in high-quality, well-located assets and combining them with redevelopment potential, Federal Realty continues to strengthen its position in core markets. With a 58-year track record of consecutive dividend increases, the company remains one of the more consistent performers in the REIT space, making moves like this particularly relevant for long-term investors. However, higher e-commerce adoption and cost overruns on redevelopment projects underway are likely to weigh on Federal Realty.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have rallied 4.6% in the past three months, underperforming the industry’s growth of 15.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Kimco Realty Corporation KIM and Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. PECO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kimco’s 2026 FFO per share is pinned at $1.81. This calls for year-over-year growth of 2.84%. Kimco currently has a Value Score of C.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Phillips Edison & Company’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.74. This implies year-over-year growth of 5.38%. Phillips Edison & Company has a Value Score of C.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.