Fed Rate Cut & Potential for More: A Boon for Coinbase?

The Federal Reserve's decision to cut interest rate should act as a tailwind for Coinbase Global COIN. This crypto leader, banking on a broader range of crypto assets and tokenized equities as well as increased volatility, is poised to gain as investors continually seek options that give them higher returns. Investment options, whose returns are directly proportional to a better rate environment, are unlikely to offer as much gains as the Fed slashed the interest rate by 25 basis point in its recent FOMC meeting and hinted at two more cuts this year.



A rate cut lowers borrowing costs and thus encourages investors to move into riskier alternatives, such as equities and digital assets, away from traditional, low-yielding assets. We already know that Trump’s second presidential term, with its pro-crypto environment, has eased regulatory control, raising optimism on Coinbase and other crypto players.



Coinbase is at an advantageous position as it offers consumers a primary financial account for the crypto economy and institutions a full-service prime brokerage platform with access to deep pools of liquidity across the crypto marketplace. Its suite of products grants access to the crypto ecosystem.



As investors look for equities and digital assets, trading volume, the primary driver of COIN’s top line, gets a further boost. Higher trading volume means higher transaction revenues, contributing over 50% of COIN’s top line. The company also stands to gain from higher institutional adoption of digital assets.



Coinbase’s continued strategic growth initiatives and its position as the industry’s premier “everything exchange” position it well to capitalize on any market-driven opportunities.

What About Peers?

The rate cut has notable implications for Robinhood Markets HOOD and Circle Internet Group CRCL.



For Robinhood, declining yields on traditional savings and bonds push retail investors toward equities, options, and crypto, lifting trading activity and transaction-driven revenues. Lower borrowing costs also strengthen Robinhood’s margin trading demand and overall market liquidity.



For Circle, the issuer of USD Coin (USDC), reduced rates compress reserve income, slightly limiting earnings from interest-bearing assets. However, accommodative monetary conditions can accelerate stablecoin adoption across payments and trading, helping Circle balance weaker yields with growing transaction volumes and expanding ecosystem participation.

COIN’s Price Performance

Shares of COIN have gained 38.5% year to date, outperforming the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

COIN’s Expensive Valuation

COIN trades at a price-to-earnings value ratio of 52.56, above the industry average of 25.71. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Estimate Movement for COIN

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COIN’s third-quarter 2025 EPS has moved down by 1 cent, while that for fourth-quarter 2025 EPS has witnessed no movement over the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for full-year 2025 witnessed no movement, while that for 2026 has moved north by 1 cent.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 revenues indicate year-over-year increases. The consensus estimates for COIN’s 2025 and 2026 EPS indicate a decline.



COIN stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.