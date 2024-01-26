Fed Inflation Gauge Cooling

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.
-S&P 500 closed at a record high for a 5th consecutive session
-US investment grade spreads fell to their tightest level in over 2 years
-Bloomberg’s index of US financial conditions eased to its most accommodative level in the last two years
-ECB President Lagarde struck a more dovish tone than expected, which led investors to dial up the chance of a rate cut as soon as April (rate cut odds = 93%)
back to mega caps leading markets higher
* source: Yardeni Research
* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show
valuation disparity between large caps and SMIDs widening...
* source: Yardeni Research
"US stocks surging to new highs driven by monopolistic tech as AI "baby bubble" grows"
* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show
spreads tightening...
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show
High Yield spreads also tightening
* source: Yardeni Research
Financial Conditions are relatively loose
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
1) KEY TAKEAWAYS
1) Equities MIXED / TYields HIGHER / Gold + Oil + Dollar LOWER
Still some work left: Fed’s favorite inflation gauge +0.2% in Dec, +2.9% from a year ago -CNBC
DJ +0.1% S&P500 -0.2% Nasdaq -0.7% R2K +0.4% Cdn TSX +0.0%
Stoxx Europe 600 +1.1% APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.153%
Dollar LOWER, Gold $2,019, WTI -0%, $77; Brent +0%, $82, Bitcoin $41,422
2) "Sluggish Small Caps"
* source: Grindstone Intelligence
3) The Great Unwind : "10yr US yields usually hug their 10yr moving average quite closely over time. However, at the moment they’re nearly 200bps above it." -Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid
* source: Deutsche Bank, Jim Reid
4) 2024 theme - how much will the Fed cut rates?
* source: Goldman Sachs Global Investment Research
5) Flows last week:
* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau
6) NEXT WEEK:
US: Fed's policy decision Wednesday | Friday, US jobs report for January.
Europe: BoE meeting | CPI and GDP reports across the Eurozone.
Earnings: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta.
* source: Barclays' Emmanuel Cau
2) ESG, COMPILED BY NATHAN GREENE
OFF TODAY
3) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS
- US economy defies recession fears with 3.3% growth in fourth quarter-FT
- China signals more targeted stimulus to come-BBG
- Inflation in Japan's capital slows, missing central bank's 2% target-RTRS
- Chinese provinces target modest 2024 growth after missing prev goals-RTRS
- UK consumer confidence hits two-year high as inflation cools-BBG
- Joe Biden halts permits for LNG projects under climate campaign pressure-FT
- Central banks navigate tricky path from rate hikes to cuts-RTRS
- Lagarde’s talk of summer ECB cut sees traders bet on April-BBG
- ECB’s Kazaks says worst mistake would be cutting too early-BBG
- ECB didn’t turn dovish this week, Vujcic says-BBG
- China equity funds draw largest weekly inflows since 2015 -BofA-RTRS
- Mergers lose their shine as Biden racks up antitrust wins-YAH
- McConnell casts doubt border deal, saying Trump opposition may sink it-NYT
- Trump opens up lead over Biden in rematch many Americans don't want-RTRS
- Scoop: Biden tells Bibi he's not init for a year of war in Gaza-AXIOS
- Hostage deal deadlocked over Israel’s refusal to agree permanent ceasefire-FT
- Putin sends us signal on Ukraine talks, seeing war advantage-BBG
- China presses Iran to rein in Houthi attacks in Red Sea, sources say-RTRS
- Jake Sullivan and China’s top diplomat to hold back-channel talks-FT
- Disney’s India unit valuation halves in Ambani merger talks-BBG
- Bain-backed Zelis weighs sale, IPO at $15 billion-plus valuation-BBG
- Salesforce laying off 700 workers in latest tech industry downsizing-RTRS
- Tellurian hires Lazard to explore sale of US natural gas developer-BBG
- Evergrande faces rare hearing, may lead to liquidator selection-BBG
- Intel plunges after forecast casts doubt on comeback bid-BBG
- Boeing production woes 'will get resolved' says major customer Avolon=RTRS
- Tesla erases $80 bln in valuation after Musk's sales warning-RTRS
- Elon Musk’s AI start-up seeks to raise $6bn from investors challenge OpenAI-FT
- LVMH shares jump as reassuring Q4 lifts luxury peers-RTRS
- Microsoft lays off 1,900 Activision Blizzard and Xbox employees-VERGE
- Apple overhauls App Store, iPhone features in EU to appease regulators-BBG
- Levi Strauss plans to cut 10% global corporate workforce in restructuring-CNBC
- Norfolk Southern cutting 7% of management and staff positions-TRAINS
Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Freight through Suez Canal down 45% since Houthi attacks – UNCTAD-RTRS 2) Saudi Aramco keeps sending oil through Houthi-menaced Red Sea-BBG 3) Govt slashes support to oil firms, postpones filling strategic oil reserves-BW 4) China calls for a halt to Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping-BBG 5) Venezuela, Guyana pledge to keep peace amid territorial dispute-BBG 6) Red Sea chaos pushes fuel tanker costs above $100,000 a Day-BBG
About the author
Massud Ghaussy, CFA, is part of Nasdaq's IR Insights team and delivers daily insights that empowers readers to get a sense of the important issues impacting the day's trading.