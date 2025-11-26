Feast on 4 Thanksgiving-Themed ETFs Now

With Thanksgiving just a day away, the holiday season is about to begin. Families and friends will come together to give thanks, though this year’s celebrations come amid uncertainty surrounding the economic well-being, the possibility of persistently high inflation and overvaluation fears in artificial intelligence (AI) trade.

The question remains: will a sluggish job market and a volatile stock market be able to create a plentiful spread on the Thanksgiving table?

Less Expensive Thanksgiving Meal

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), a Thanksgiving dinner is about to cost $55.18 for 10 people, or about $5.52 per person, this year, as quoted on wtsp.com. Costs have been declining for three years in a row. Costs were projected at $58.08 in 2024 and $61.17 in 2023.Per AFBF, turkey prices have decreased this year, bringing down the overall cost of this year’s dinner.

Thanksgiving Travel to Gain Speed

AAA expects 81.8 million Americans to travel at least 50 miles between Nov. 25 and Dec. 1 —about 1.6 million more than last year, which marks a new record. Thanksgiving remains the busiest U.S. travel holiday, outpacing Memorial Day and July 4.

AAA expects 73 million Americans to travel by car this Thanksgiving — about 90% of all travelers and 1.3 million more than last year. Even the number of flyers may increase if some flyers switch to driving after recent cancellations. Gas prices are roughly unchanged from last Thanksgiving at about $3.06.

Thanksgiving Weekend Likely to See Record Shoppers

A record 186.9 million people are expected to shop from Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday, up from 183.4 million last year, according to the NRF and Prosper Insights & Analytics. NRF’s Katherine Cullen said retailers are ready with strong deals and convenience as holiday spending remains a key part of consumer budgets.

Black Friday is still the top shopping day, drawing an estimated 130.4 million shoppers, followed by Cyber Monday with 73.9 million. About 67 million people plan to shop on Saturday.

What About Wall Street?

Per a CNBC article published in 2021, Sam Stovall, the then chief investment strategist at CFRA, said, “the last five trading days of November are traditionally positive, since 1950.” “There’s a two-thirds likelihood the market is up on the day before Thanksgiving and a 57% likelihood the day after Thanksgiving, and a 71% likelihood that it’s up on Monday.”

ETFs in Focus

Based on the above discussion, we highlight the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that could gain in the coming days.

VanEck Retail ETF RTH

The MVIS US Listed Retail 25 Index tracks the overall performance of companies involved in retail distribution, wholesalers, online, direct mail and TV retailers, multi-line retailers, specialty retailers and food and other staples retailers. Consumers’ gift lists include clothing and accessories (50%), gift cards (43%) and toys (32%), per NRF. Total gift card spending is expected to hit $29.1 billion, up from $28.6 billion in 2024. This retail fund should benefit from the trend.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF AWAY

The underlying Prime Travel Technology Index NTR tracks the performance of globally exchange-listed equity securities or corresponding ADRs or GDRs engaged in Travel Technology Business, which provides technology, via the internet & internet-connected devices such as mobile phones, to facilitate travel bookings & reservations, ride sharing & hailing, travel price comparison & travel advice.

AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF EATZ

Restaurants remain the most popular gift card type this Thanksgiving, per NRF. The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenues from the restaurant business.

Amplify Digital Payments ETF IPAY

For the fifth successive year, debit cards (44%) remain the most popular payment mode for purchasing holiday gifts, followed by credit cards at 37%, per the above-mentioned NRF article. About 59% consumers plan to use digital wallets and apps. This payment pattern puts focus on IPAY ETF. The ETF tracks the performance of common stocks of companies within one of the following Mobile Payments Companies network of Card Networks, Infrastructure & Software, Processors and Solutions.

U.S. Global Jets ETF JETS

The underlying U.S. Global Jets Index tracks the performance of Airline Companies across the globe with an emphasis on domestic passenger airlines. The fund charges 60 bps in fees.





