FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades TORM (TRMD)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for TORM (NasdaqGS:TRMD) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.29% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for TORM is $22.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.74 to a high of $27.97. The average price target represents an increase of 8.29% from its latest reported closing price of $20.47 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TORM is 869MM, a decrease of 32.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 168 funds or institutions reporting positions in TORM. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRMD is 0.13%, an increase of 20.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.89% to 54,280K shares. The put/call ratio of TRMD is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Oaktree Capital Management holds 40,581K shares representing 40.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 3,044K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,045K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 9.78% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 811K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 716K shares , representing an increase of 11.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 16.51% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 642K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 596K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 542K shares , representing an increase of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRMD by 18.25% over the last quarter.

