FEARNLEY SECURITIES Upgrades Technip Energies N.V. (THNPF)

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES upgraded their outlook for Technip Energies N.V. (OTCPK:THNPF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 104.13% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Technip Energies N.V. is $48.99/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.68 to a high of $60.93. The average price target represents an increase of 104.13% from its latest reported closing price of $24.00 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Technip Energies N.V. is 6,708MM, a decrease of 8.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 122 funds or institutions reporting positions in Technip Energies N.V.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to THNPF is 0.43%, an increase of 1.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.48% to 18,622K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,148K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,933K shares , representing an increase of 10.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPF by 30.73% over the last quarter.

PRPPX - International Fund I R-3 holds 1,927K shares representing 1.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,735K shares , representing an increase of 9.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPF by 15.68% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,599K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,609K shares , representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPF by 17.72% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,321K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPF by 26.11% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 961K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 980K shares , representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in THNPF by 17.28% over the last quarter.

