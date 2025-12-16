FEARNLEY SECURITIES Maintains Cmb.Tech (CMBT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, FEARNLEY SECURITIES maintained coverage of Cmb.Tech (NYSE:CMBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.47% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cmb.Tech is $12.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.81 to a high of $14.15. The average price target represents an increase of 26.47% from its latest reported closing price of $9.83 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 153 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cmb.Tech. This is an increase of 97 owner(s) or 173.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMBT is 0.06%, an increase of 326.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,346.19% to 31,420K shares. The put/call ratio of CMBT is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Folketrygdfondet holds 5,501K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company.

Mirabella Financial Services Llp holds 2,384K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,353K shares representing 0.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing an increase of 97.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMBT by 3,055.20% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,856K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Encompass Capital Advisors holds 1,503K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

