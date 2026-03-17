FEAM Strengthens Position With High-Margin Boron Innovation

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM recently reported a key R&D milestone with the production of a proprietary meta boric acid product featuring 80% B2O3 content, higher than conventional boric acid (56%) and below boron oxide (99%), effectively creating a new intermediate, high-value product category.

This enhanced concentration allows customers to achieve greater efficiency with lower material volumes. It reduces transportation and handling costs while improving process performance and supporting premium pricing across end markets such as specialty glass, ceramics, agriculture and advanced industrial applications.

The company has filed a provisional patent with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for its production method, which strengthens intellectual property protection and competitive positioning. 5E is also advancing toward commercialization through large-scale production trials and active customer qualification programs that could accelerate offtake agreements.

The breakthrough aligns with its strategy to move beyond commodity boron supply into higher-margin value-added products.

Shares of FEAM are down 53.5% over the past year against the industry’s 0.6% rise.

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FEAM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FEAM currently carries a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Balchem Corporation BCPC, Element Solutions Inc. ESI and Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP. BCPC, ESI and LOOP carry a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCPC’s current-year earnings is pegged at $5.47 per share, indicating a 6.21% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed twice.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ESI’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $1.76 per share, implying a 18.12% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 3.43%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOOP’s current fiscal-year loss is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating an 86% year-over-year wider loss. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 67.5%.

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Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Balchem Corporation (BCPC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Loop Industries, Inc. (LOOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.