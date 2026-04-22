FDX vs. JBHT: Which Dividend-Paying Stock Is Better Placed Currently?

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT and FedEx Corporation FDX are prominent names within the Zacks Transportation sector. Even amid persistent economic uncertainty, both companies raised dividends in the last 12 months, underscoring their focus on shareholder returns.

Dividend-paying stocks are known for providing steady income and typically experience less volatility than non-dividend payers. As a result, they are often viewed as dependable vehicles for long-term wealth creation, with dividends helping to offset the effects of economic turbulence — conditions that remain prevalent today.

In June 2025, FedEx’s board of directors authorized a dividend hike, lifting its quarterly cash dividend to $1.45 per share ($5.8 annualized) from $1.38 ($5.52 annualized). In January 2026, JBHT’s board of directors cleared a 2.3% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to 45 cents per share (annualized: $1.80).

FedEx Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

FedEx Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | FedEx Corporation Quote

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Yield (TTM)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Quote

Both transportation companies clearly demonstrate strong dividend-paying capacity. Let us now examine additional key metrics to determine whether JBHT or FDX is the more compelling investment at present.

Price Performance: A Comparative Look

Over the past six months, FDX has handled tariff-driven market volatility, freight downturn and geopolitical challenges better than JBHT, as reflected in its stock performance. FedEx’s relatively better share price performance is largely supported by efficiencies driven by artificial intelligence.

By contrast, JBHT’s relatively weaker price performance is mainly due to the freight downturn. Soft freight demand is straining the truckers like JBHT bigtime by cutting shipment volumes and pushing rates lower. As manufacturers and retailers reduce orders amid slowing economic conditions or surplus inventory, the amount of freight available declines. This mismatch between truck capacity and fewer loads intensifies competition among carriers, often compelling them to accept lower prices just to keep their fleets running. Highlighting weak freight demand, the Cass Freight Shipments Index declined 4.5% year over year in March 2026.

The conflict in the Middle East involving Iran has further increased market volatility, affecting freight demand, pricing power and operational planning. As businesses and consumers cut back on spending, shipment volumes drop, resulting in reduced load availability and downward pressure on freight rates. Meanwhile, fluctuations in fuel costs, interest rates and input expenses make margin management more challenging. This uncertainty also leads shippers to postpone contracts or move toward spot markets, intensifying rate variability and limiting revenue visibility for trucking companies. Collectively, these factors are creating an environment marked by lower profitability, tighter cash flows and heightened financial risk for truckers.

6-Month Price Comparison

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

JBHT Appears More Expensive Than FDX

JBHT currently trades at a forward sales multiple of 1.84X and carries a Value Score of C. In comparison, FDX boasts a Value Score of B and trades at a significantly lower forward sales multiple.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FDX’s Better Earnings Surprise History

Thanks largely to its cost-control initiatives, FDX’s earnings have exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.1%.

JBHT’s earnings, meanwhile, have beaten expectations in three of the last four quarters, missing once, and it has posted a more modest average surprise of 6.3%.

Conclusion

JBHT’s more expensive valuation compared with FDX suggests that investors are willing to pay a premium for this leading transportation company. Meanwhile, the FDX story is clearly improving, with its focus on high-margin B2B segments adding a new layer of visibility and margin potential. FDX’s efforts to drive the bottom line through cost-reduction initiatives are highly commendable and could play a much bigger role in shaping its investment case.

FedEx’s stronger share price performance and superior earnings track record indicate that its cost-cutting efforts are translating into tangible benefits. Given its stronger overall outlook, FDX appears to be the more attractive option at present, even though both stocks currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.