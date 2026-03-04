And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF, which lost 19,650,000 of its units, representing a 30.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XOVR, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.4%, and Meta Platforms is higher by about 1.9%.
VIDEO: FDVV, XOVR: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.