FDVV, XOVR: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Fidelity High Dividend ETF, where 31,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 17.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of FDVV, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.4%, and Apple is up by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ERShares Private-Public Crossover ETF, which lost 19,650,000 of its units, representing a 30.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of XOVR, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.4%, and Meta Platforms is higher by about 1.9%.

