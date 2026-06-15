FDUS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/16/26

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/16/26, Fidus Investment Corporation (Symbol: FDUS) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 6/29/26. As a percentage of FDUS's recent stock price of $18.89, this dividend works out to approximately 2.28%, so look for shares of Fidus Investment Corporation to trade 2.28% lower — all else being equal — when FDUS shares open for trading on 6/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDUS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDUS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.865 per share, with $22.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.92.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FDUS makes up 1.50% of the Putnam BDC Income ETF (Symbol: PBDC) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FDUS).

In Monday trading, Fidus Investment Corporation shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further FDUS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.