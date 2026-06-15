FDUS Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/16/26

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from FDUS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FDUS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.865 per share, with $22.0899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.92.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FDUS makes up 1.50% of the Putnam BDC Income ETF (Symbol: PBDC) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding FDUS).
In Monday trading, Fidus Investment Corporation shares are currently up about 0.4% on the day.
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Further FDUS Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.