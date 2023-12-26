FDP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (Symbol: FDP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.42, changing hands as high as $26.47 per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDP's low point in its 52 week range is $21.41 per share, with $32.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.41.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.