FDM Group Rewards Executives with Matching Shares

FDM Group (Holdings) Plc, a global IT services provider, has announced the award of ‘Matching Shares’ to three of its top executives as part of its employee stock purchase plan. These shares were given at no cost based on the number of shares the executives bought in 2022, and further matching shares are set to be awarded in 2026 and 2028 if the original shares are retained. The transactions were conducted outside a trading venue and the shares were acquired at no monetary cost to the executives.

