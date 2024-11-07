FDM Group Executives Increase Shareholding Confidence

FDM Group (Holdings) (GB:FDM) has released an update.

Key executives of FDM Group, including CEO Roderick Flavell, have acquired shares through the company’s Buy-As-You-Earn Plan, demonstrating confidence in the firm’s future performance. The purchases, made from FDM’s Employee Benefit Trust, reflect a strategic move by the leadership to strengthen their stake in the global IT services provider. This action is likely to interest investors looking at leadership commitment as a positive indicator for the company’s growth prospects.

