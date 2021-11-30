FDL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund ETF (Symbol: FDL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $33.45, changing hands as low as $33.39 per share. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund shares are currently trading off about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDL's low point in its 52 week range is $29 per share, with $35.445 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $33.48.

