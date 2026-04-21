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FDJ UNITED Q1 Revenues Down 3%

April 21, 2026 — 05:20 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - FDJ UNITED (FDJU.PA), a European betting and gaming company, on Tuesday reported first-quarter revenues of 895 million euros, down 3.2% compared to 925 million euros last year.

French lottery and retail sports betting business unit (BU) slipped 2.1% to 627 million euros, while online betting and gaming dropped 7.7% to 213 million euros.

Stéphane Pallez, Chairwoman and CEO of FDJ UNITED, said: "In an environment still affected by the impact of tax increases and tighter regulations on gaming, the Group is stepping up its efforts in operational efficiency, synergies, and financial discipline, with the aim of returning to sustainable, value-creating growth from the second half of the year onwards, for the benefit of all its stakeholders."

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