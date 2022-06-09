FDA OKs Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne CDx As Companion Diagnostic For Roche's Rozlytrek

(RTTNews) - Roche (RHHBY), on Thursday, announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has approved Foundation Medicine's FoundationOne CDx as a companion diagnostic or CDx for Roche's Rozlytrek or entrectinib.

FoundationOne CDx is a comprehensive genomic profiling or CGP pan-tumour tissue biopsy test that assesses an individual's cancer to identify the unique molecular 'fingerprint' of the tumour.

The company stated that it is the first and only U.S. FDA-approved CDx to identify patients with ROS1 fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC, or patients with NTRK fusion-positive cancers, for whom treatment with Rozlytrek may be appropriate.

