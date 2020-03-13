Markets
RHHBY

FDA Issues Emergency Use Authorization for Roche's Coronavirus Test

Contributor
Brian Orelli The Motley Fool
Published

The Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for Roche's (OTC: RHHBY) cobas SARS-CoV-2 test, which detects the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. Shares of Roche were up 7.4% at 1:25 p.m. EDT on Friday on the news.

The test runs on Roche's cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems, which are installed in diagnostic laboratories in the U.S. and across the world. The test takes three and a half hours to run, and the machines can run multiple tests at the same time, allowing for a total of 1,440 results in 24 hours for the cobas 6800 System and 4,128 results for the cobas 8800 System.

Roche plans to make millions of tests per month available.

Gloved hand holding a vial of blood marked as positive for the coronavirus

Image source: Getty Images.

The FDA's Emergency Use Authorization is granted with less data than would be required for a full approval, but it only remains in effect while the emergency is ongoing. Roche will need to apply for clearance or approval if it wants to continue selling the test once things settle down.

Roche's test is the first commercially available test to gain this authorization. A test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was granted Emergency Use Authorization last month, as was one from New York State Department of Public Health. OPKO Health (NASDAQ: OPK) is using New York's test through its BioReference Laboratories to set up a drive-through testing facility in New Rochelle, the epicenter for the New York State outbreak.

Earlier this month, LabCorp (NYSE: LH) and Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX) began offering COVID-19 tests. LabCorp said it was making test results available in three days.

10 stocks we like better than Roche
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Roche wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

 

Brian Orelli and The Motley Fool have no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RHHBY DGX OPK LH

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular