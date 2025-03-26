FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To Sanofi's MRNA Vaccine Candidate For Chlamydia Prevention

(RTTNews) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) announced Wednesday that the US Food and Drug Administration has granted fast track designation to the company's mRNA vaccine candidate for the prevention of chlamydia infection.

The chlamydia vaccine candidate has been designed to protect against primary genital tract infection and reinfection by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis. Chlamydia, caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis, is a common bacterial infection of the reproductive tract with consequences for developing infertility and pregnancy complications.

Sanofi said it is planning a phase 1/2 randomized, clinical study designed to evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the chlamydia vaccine candidate in adults aged 18 to 29 years. The study is due to start in coming days.

