BioTech
JNJ

FDA Grants Fast Track Designation To J&J's Nipocalimab For Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

March 03, 2026 — 08:48 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Tuesday said its nipocalimab has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of adults with systemic lupus erythematosus, an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation throughout the body.

The designation is supported by positive Phase 2b JASMINE results, in which nipocalimab demonstrated a reduction in lupus disease activity and potential for steroid sparing.

A Phase 3 study dubbed GARDENIA evaluating nipocalimab in adults with active systemic lupus erythematosus is underway.

JNJ shares closed at $248.56 on Monday, up 0.05%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.