FDA Grants Accelerated Approval For Otsuka's VOYXACT In IgAN

(RTTNews) - Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted accelerated approval of VOYXACT (sibeprenlimab-szsi). The therapy is indicated for reducing proteinuria in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) who are at risk of disease progression.

VOYXACT is a self-administered subcutaneous injection, dosed once every four weeks. The approval was based on interim results from the VISIONARY Phase 3 clinical trial, where VOYXACT demonstrated a significant placebo-adjusted treatment effect—achieving a 51% reduction in proteinuria at nine months of treatment (50% with VOYXACT vs. 2% with placebo, n=320).

Importantly, VOYXACT is the first and only therapy designed to block A-Proliferation-Inducing-Ligand (APRIL), representing a novel mechanism of action in the treatment of IgAN.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.