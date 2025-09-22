FDA Extends Review Period of Sanofi's Multiple Sclerosis Drug Filing

Sanofi SNY announced that the FDA has extended the target action date for its new drug application (NDA) for tolebrutinib by three months. The NDA is seeking approval of tolebrutinib, an oral and brain-penetrant investigational Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, to treat non-relapsing, secondary progressive multiple sclerosis (nrSPMS)

The FDA’s decision follows Sanofi’s submission of additional analyses during the review process, which the agency deemed a major amendment to the NDA. As a result, the decision date has been moved to Dec. 28, 2025, from Sept. 28, 2025.

The FDA accepted Sanofi’s tolebrutinib NDA for the nrSPMS indication in March 2025 under its priority review pathway. The filing is supported by data from three late-stage studies — one (HERCULES) in nrSPMS and two (GEMINI 1 and 2) in relapsing MS (RMS). Data from HERCULES showed that patients treated with tolebrutinib delayed the time to onset of six-month confirmed disability progression when compared to placebo, and data from GEMINI 1 and 2 showed that patients treated with tolebrutinib delayed the time to onset of six-month confirmed disability worsening when compared to Aubagio (teriflunomide). A similar regulatory filing for the drug is currently under review in the EU.

Per Sanofi, tolebrutinib is the first and only brain-penetrant BTK inhibitor to treat both nrSPMS and RMS. MS is a chronic neurodegenerative disease that causes disability accumulation over time, which is not properly addressed by the currently available therapies that are designed to primarily address peripheral inflammation. There are no approved therapies to treat nrSPMS at present.

If approved, tolebrutinib will also be the first therapy designed to target smoldering neuroinflammation, a key driver of disability accumulation in MS. By showing a clinically meaningful benefit in disability accumulation, tolebrutinib holds the potential to address a significant unmet need in MS.

Besides nrSPMS and RMS, Sanofi is also evaluating the drug in the phase III PERSEUS study in patients with primary progressive MS. Data from this study is expected to be released by the end of 2025.

Tolebrutinib was added to Sanofi’s portfolio with the acquisition of Principia in 2020. It enjoys the FDA’s Breakthrough Therapy designation in the United States for the nrSPMS indication.

In 2022, the FDA placed a partial clinical hold on Sanofi’s phase III studies on tolebrutinib in MS and myasthenia gravis (MG) indications after the regulatory agency identified cases of drug-induced liver injury in some study participants who were administered the drug.

The MG studies on tolebrutinib were eventually discontinued in 2022 after careful evaluation of the emerging competitive treatment landscape.

