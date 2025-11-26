BioTech
ASND

FDA Extends Decision Date For TransCon CNP In Pediatric Achondroplasia

November 26, 2025 — 03:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND), on Wednesday, reported that the FDA has extended the decision date for TransCon CNP, proposed for the treatment of children with achondroplasia, by three months to February 28, 2026.

Achondroplasia is a rare genetic condition that not only leads to skeletal dysplasia characterised by disproportionate short stature, but also causes serious muscular, neurological, and cardiorespiratory complications. More than 250,000 people worldwide are affected by this condition.

TransCon CNP, also known as Navepegritide, is an investigational prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP), which is designed to be administered as once weekly subcutaneous injection. The initial FDA decision was scheduled for November 30, 2025, and it has been pushed back by three months as the FDA needs more time to evaluate the post-marketing requirement information the company submitted on November 5, 2025.

Voxzogo, developed by BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN), is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for pediatric patients with achondroplasia and requires once-daily subcutaneous administration.

In contrast, Ascendis Pharma's TransCon CNP is designed to be administered as a once-weekly subcutaneous injection and, if approved, has the potential to provide an efficacious, safe, tolerable, and convenient treatment option.

Over the year, ASND shares were trading in a range of $118.03 to $223.18. On Tuesday the shares had closed 2.38% lower at $206.65.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASND

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.