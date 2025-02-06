News & Insights

BioTech
INSM

FDA To Decide On Insmed's Brensocatib For Bronchiectasis By August

February 06, 2025 — 08:52 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insmed Inc. (INSM), on Thursday, announced that its New Drug Application for Brensocatib, an investigational treatment for patients with non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, has been accepted for priority review by the FDA.

The FDA has set a target action date of August 12, 2025, under the Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA.

Brensocatib, if approved, would be the first and only available treatment for bronchiectasis, a chronic, progressive lung disease with no approved therapies. It would also be the first in a new class of medicines, dipeptidyl peptidase 1 or DPP1 inhibitors, targeting neutrophil-mediated diseases.

The NDA submission is supported by data from the landmark Phase 3 ASPEN study, which demonstrated that both dosages of brensocatib - 10mg and 25mg - significantly reduced the annualized rate of pulmonary exacerbations compared to placebo. The treatment also showed a reduction in lung function decline.

The FDA had previously granted brensocatib Breakthrough Therapy Designation, expediting its development due to early evidence of substantial improvement over available therapies.

If approved, brensocatib could transform the treatment landscape for bronchiectasis patients, addressing an unmet need in a disease that currently has no approved therapies.

Insmed plans regulatory submissions for brensocatib in Europe, the UK, and Japan in 2025, with commercialization efforts anticipated in 2026, pending approval.

INSM closed Wednesday's (FEB.05 2025) trading at $81.44 up by 0.54%. In premarket trading Thursday the stock is up by 0.68% at $82.00.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INSM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.