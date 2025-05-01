Markets
ISRG

FDA Clears Da Vinci SP For Transanal Colorectal Surgery, Expanding Robotic Options

May 01, 2025 — 11:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Intuitive (ISRG), a leader in minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgery, Thursday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or FDA has cleared its da Vinci Single Port - SP surgical system for transanal local excision/resection.

This minimally invasive technique, performed through a natural orifice, avoids abdominal incisions for select colorectal procedures. The clearance adds to the da Vinci SP's capabilities, which already include a range of transabdominal colorectal surgeries approved in November 2024, such as low anterior resection and total mesorectal excision.

The da Vinci SP system is engineered to perform in narrow anatomical areas like the lower pelvis. Its design allows the control of up to three multi-jointed instruments and an HD articulating camera through a single incision, giving surgeons precision and flexibility in confined spaces.

The technology helps overcome common challenges in laparoscopic transanal surgery, including surgeon ergonomics, access to upper rectal lesions, and complex positioning requirements.

Intuitive's Executive VP and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Myriam Curet, stated that this new clearance provides colorectal surgeons with an advanced tool that can improve outcomes by preserving healthy tissue and aiding faster recovery.

Dr. Laila Rashidi of MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital noted that the system allows her to convert certain abdominal procedures into transanal surgeries for suitable cases.

This milestone enhances Intuitive's colorectal portfolio, which includes the da Vinci 5 and Xi systems, offering a comprehensive suite for various surgical needs. Backed by over 500 peer-reviewed studies, the da Vinci SP system has already been FDA-cleared for urology, transoral, and thoracoscopic procedures, and is also approved across Europe, Japan, and Korea.

In its 30th year, Intuitive highlights nearly 17 million robotic procedures performed and close to 90,000 trained surgeons globally, underscoring its commitment to advancing minimally invasive care.

ISRG is currently trading at $516.85, or 2.20% higher on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ISRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.