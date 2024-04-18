FDA Approves Subcutaneous Administration Of Takeda's Entyvio For Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - Takeda (TAK) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Entyvio (vedolizumab) subcutaneous administration for maintenance therapy in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease after induction therapy with intravenous (IV) Entyvio.

The subcutaneous administration of Entyvio was also approved by FDA in September 2023 for the maintenance treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC) and is available in the U.S. as a single-dose prefilled pen (ENTYVIO Pen).

Takeda said it does not expect a material impact on the consolidated financial statements as a result of the approval.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.