FDA Approves Pfizer's COVID-19 Vaccine For Adolescents

(RTTNews) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and BioNTech SE's (BNTX) COVID-19 vaccine for Adolescents 12 through 15 years of Age, the companies said in a statement on Friday.

The vaccine, known as Comirnaty, was previously made available to the age group in the U.S. under emergency use authorization, and to date more than 9 million 12- to 15-year-old adolescents in the U.S. have completed a primary series.

The vaccine is the first and only COVID-19 vaccine to be granted FDA approval for adolescents 12 years and older, following emergency use authorization in May 2021.

The approval was based on data from a phase 3 clinical trial of 2,260 participants 12 through 15 years of age. A two-dose primary series of the vaccine (30-microgram dose) elicited SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibody geometric mean titers of 1,239.5, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in a subset of adolescents one month after the second dose.

Pfizer and BioNTech also filed the data with the european medicines agency and other regulatory authorities around the world.

Comirnaty was previously FDA approved for individuals 16 years and older in August 2021. Pfizer and BioNTech have also submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application to the U.S. FDA to extend the approval of Comirnaty to include booster doses for individuals ages 16 years and older, who are currently authorized under european medicines agency.

