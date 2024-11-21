FDA Approves Novocure's New HFE Transducer Arrays For Optune Gio In Glioblastoma Treatment

(RTTNews) - Novocure (NVCR) an oncology company, has received approval from the FDA for its new Head Flexible Electrode transducer arrays, designed for use with its Optune Gio device, which is used in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in adult patients.

Made from a flexible polymer material, the new Head Flexible Electrode (HFE) arrays are one-third lighter and 50 percent thinner than the current ceramic disc-based arrays. This design improves patient comfort, making it easier to wear the Optune Gio device over extended periods while maintaining the effectiveness of Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) therapy.

Optune Gio is a portable, wearable device that delivers TTFields to disrupt the division of cancer cells. It is approved for both newly diagnosed and recurrent glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). For newly diagnosed patients, it is used in combination with temozolomide, while for recurrent GBM, it can be used alone as an alternative to other therapies.

The new HFE arrays ensure that TTFields are delivered more comfortably without compromising their ability to target cancer cells.

Novocure plans to transition U.S. Optune Gio users to the new HFE arrays in the first half of 2025 through a controlled process, ensuring patients continue receiving treatment with the enhanced arrays.

The FDA approval of the new HFE arrays marks a major milestone for Novocure. The improved comfort aims to increase patient adherence to treatment, crucial for managing glioblastoma, one of the most aggressive forms of cancer.

NVCR closed Thursday's trading at $16.86, up 2.31 %. In premarket trading today, the stock is up by 1.42 % at $17.10.

