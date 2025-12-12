FDA Approves Milestone Pharma' CARDAMYST, First Self-Administered Treatment For PSVT

(RTTNews) - Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIST) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its first commercial product, CARDAMYST (etripamil) nasal spray. The prescription medication is indicated for the conversion of acute symptomatic episodes of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) to sinus rhythm in adults.

The approval represents a major milestone, as it provides more than two million Americans living with PSVT access to a rapid-acting treatment option that can be self-administered outside of the emergency department or other healthcare settings.

CARDAMYST is expected to be available in retail pharmacies beginning in the first quarter of 2026.

CARDAMYST nasal spray is a novel and rapid-acting calcium channel blocker delivered when needed to treat often highly symptomatic and unpredictable episodes of PSVT. With CARDAMYST, adults with PSVT can be prepared wherever and whenever episodes occur, providing them with active management and a greater sense of control of their condition.

MIST closed Friday's regular trading at $2.41, down $0.54 or 18.31%. But in after-hours trading, the stock recovered slightly to $2.46, gaining $0.05 or 2.07%.

