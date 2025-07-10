FDA Approves Merck's BRAVECTO QUANTUM Annual Flea And Tick Shot For Dogs

(RTTNews) - Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of BRAVECTO QUANTUM (fluralaner for extended-release injectable suspension) - a new, once-yearly injectable product to treat and protect dogs from fleas and ticks. The product is expected to be available at veterinary clinics and hospitals nationwide by August 2025.

BRAVECTO QUANTUM was first approved in Australia and New Zealand in 2023, followed by the European Union in 2024 and now the U.S. in 2025. In total, BRAVECTO QUANTUM is currently approved in more than 50 countries worldwide.

The company noted that BRAVECTO QUANTUM kills adult fleas and is indicated for the treatment and prevention of flea infestations (Ctenocephalides felis) and for the treatment and control of tick infestations - Ixodes scapularis (black-legged tick), Dermacentor variabilis (American dog tick) and Rhipicephalus sanguineus (brown dog tick) for 12 months in dogs and puppies 6 months of age and older.

BRAVECTO QUANTUM is also indicated for the treatment and control of Amblyomma americanum (lone star tick) infestations for 8 months in dogs and puppies 6 months of age and older.

