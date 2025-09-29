FDA Approves Label Extension of REGN's Cholesterol Drug Evkeeza

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. REGN announced that the FDA has approved a label extension of its cholesterol drug Evkeeza (evinacumab-dgnb).

Evkeeza ANGPTL3 antibody has been approved as an adjunct to diet and exercise, as well as other lipid-lowering therapies, for the treatment of children aged one to less than five years with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH).

HoFH is the most severe form of familial hypercholesterolemia (FH).

The latest label extension is supported by clinical efficacy and safety data from six children with HoFH (including pharmacokinetic data from four of these patients) who participated in either the U.S. expanded access program or an ex-U.S. compassionate use program for Evkeeza.

The drug was initially approved in 2021 for adults and adolescents aged 12 years and older with HoFH. Thereafter, the drug was approved for children aged five to 11 years.

The initial approval of the drug was based on a placebo-controlled trial showing Evkeeza, when added to standard lipid-lowering therapies, could lower lipoprotein cholesterol by about 50% compared to placebo in this patient population.

Evkeeza generated sales of $72.1 million in the United States during the first half of 2025.

We note that Regeneron collaborated with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE for Evkeeza in January 2022.

While Regeneron is responsible for the development and distribution of Evkeeza in the United States, Ultragenyx is responsible to clinically develop, commercialize and distribute Evkeeza outside of the country.

REGN has another drug in its portfolio, named Praluent, which is also approved for HoFH.

REGN Makes Efforts to Diversify Portfolio

Lead drug Eylea sales have been under pressure for the past couple of years due to competition from Roche’s RHHBY Vabysmo.

Eylea, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor (VEGF), is approved for various ophthalmology indications. The drug is the biggest contributor to the top line.

The uptake of Roche’s Vabysmo has been phenomenal. Roche has designed Vabysmo to block pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A.

Since Eylea accounts for a majority of REGN’s sales, a rapid decline in sales has adversely impacted the company’s top line.

REGN stock has lost 20.5% year to date against the industry’s growth of 3.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

To counter the decline in Eylea sales, Regeneron has developed a higher dose of the drug. Eylea HD sales in the United States surged 29% in the second quarter due to higher sales volumes driven by increased demand.

REGN’s top line also comprises its share of profits/losses in connection with the global sales of Dupixent. Partner Sanofi SNY records global net product sales of Dupixent.

Solid sales of Dupixent (approved for use in certain patients with atopic dermatitis, asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis and eosinophilic esophagitis) have fueled the top line for Sanofi and Regeneron.

REGN’s recent progress with the oncology portfolio should enable diversification of top-line growth. Libtayo has put up a good show and a potential label expansion in adjuvant cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (target action date in October) should boost growth. The approval of Lynozyfic for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma strengthens its portfolio.

REGN currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sanofi (SNY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.