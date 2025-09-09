FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's INLEXZO For BCG-Unresponsive Bladder Cancer

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved INLEXZO (gemcitabine intravesical system), a novel and potentially practice-changing treatment for certain types of bladder cancer. INLEXZO addresses the need for additional options following unsuccessful Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) therapy and for patients who are either ineligible for or refuse bladder removal surgery (radical cystectomy). Previously known as TAR-200, INLEXZO is indicated for adult patients with BCG-unresponsive, non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) with carcinoma in situ (CIS), with or without papillary tumors.

INLEXZO is the first and only drug-releasing system designed to deliver extended local therapy directly into the bladder for cancer treatment. This innovative approach has demonstrated remarkable efficacy, with 82 percent of patients achieving a complete response—without requiring reinduction therapy, the company said.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.