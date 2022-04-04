Markets
FDA Approves GE Healthcare's Software For General Anesthesia Delivery

(RTTNews) - GE Healthcare, a healthcare arm of General Electric (GE), said on Monday that it has received pre-market approval from the FDA for its End-tidal Control software to assist in the automated delivery of anesthesia and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions during surgery.

The End-tidal (Et) Control software will be used in the company's Aisys CS2Anesthesia Delivery System.

GE Healthcare will launch the Aisys CS2 Anesthesia Delivery System with the Et Control software in the U.S. in the upcoming months.

The approval was based on the results from the U.S.-based, multi-center, multi-year MASTER-Anesthesia Trial, in which the safety and effectiveness of the Et Control software were evaluated against conventional anesthetic gas delivery methods during general anesthesia in over 200 patients.

