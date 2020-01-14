FDA Approves Cocaine-Based Nasal Spray

While using cocaine recreationally remains illegal, the drug does have some use in the medical profession. As it turns out, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a nasal spray that contains cocaine as one of its ingredients.

Lannett Company (NYSE: LCI), a small-cap drug manufacturer, received FDA approval for Numbrino, the first branded drug in the company's 78-year history. The nasal spray will be marketed to doctors as a local anesthetic for minor surgeries around the nasal cavities of patients, but will not be available in retail pharmacies.

Image source: Getty Images.

Although cocaine is a Schedule II drug, medical professionals use cocaine for its effectiveness in numbing highly sensitive tissues and constricting blood vessels to prevent bleeding. Ear, nose, and throat surgeons, in particular, find cocaine (also known as cocaine hydrochloride) especially useful when performing operations.

A big win for a small company

This isn't the first time that the FDA has approved a local anesthetic with cocaine as an ingredient. Back in 2017, another cocaine hydrochloride product called Goprelto was approved by the FDA. It's similar to Numbrino in that it's an anesthetic for nasal cavity surgeries.

Although cocaine-based anesthetics tend not to be addictive when employed for a single use by a medical professional, they still need to undergo significant clinical testing before they are approved. Numbrino has also had two phase 3 trials supporting its effectiveness, alongside a separate phase 1 trial.

Shares of Lannett have shot up in response to the news, but the company has still lost around 85% of its market value over the past five years. Time will tell whether Numbrino's approval could be the start of a comeback for the company.

10 stocks we like better than Lannett

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lannett wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of December 1, 2019

Mark Prvulovic has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.