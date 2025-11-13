Markets
AMRX

FDA Approves Amneal's Generic Version Of GE's Omnipaque; Launch Expected In Q1 2026

November 13, 2025 — 11:25 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its iohexol injection (300 mg Iodine/mL), marking the first generic version of GE Healthcare's Omnipaque (iohexol) injection. The company plans to launch the product in the first quarter of 2026.

Iohexol is a radiographic contrast agent used in a wide range of imaging procedures, including intrathecal, intra-arterial, intravenous, oral, rectal, intraarticular, and body cavity applications. It is indicated for use in both adults and pediatric patients aged two weeks and older.

According to IQVIA U.S. annual sales for iohexol injection for the 12 months ended September 2025 were approximately $652 million.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMRX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.